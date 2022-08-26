Danny Jordaan knows education is a tool that can continue to empower, support women players in SA football

Johannesburg - Danny Jordaan is far from a revered figure in South African football, but his role in ensuring that women players receive educational qualifications deserves recognition. The Safa boss was all smiles at the Fifa Football for Schools programme launch this week, boasting about how learned Banyana Banyana players are.

The veteran administrator detailed that Safa played a key role in ensuring that 90% of the Banyana regulars are graduates, while some are students. Of course, that shouldn’t divert the attention from the inferior support that has been given by Safa and corporations to the reigning Queens of Africa. But education remains a tool that will continue to empower and support them beyond their playing days as it is for those who came before them.

Lydia Monyepao and Amanda Dlamini are not holding high positions at Safa merely because they represented and captained Banyana. They’re there because they’re qualified to be the chief operating officer and commercial manager of the federation. Unfortunately, that’s something that can’t be said for their male counterparts, who are entitled for top seats because of previous contributions. Their high standards of living without savings and qualifications has seen some former Bafana players end up in poverty and distress when they retire.

Moreover, that sense of entitlement from personnel without proper qualifications will not bring change to our ailing association or Bafana team. Instead that will send us backwards as a nation given that the experience they'll offer will still not be enough. They need to do better. Football, like any other sport, is evolving. So, whoever wants to be part of the game they need to equip themselves with qualifications

Already in the local top-flight we are sitting with a situation where some of the coaches do not have the required coaching badges. And if that feat is also endorsed by the mother body, will other nations – especially on an international stage – take our game seriously? I doubt it. Legends and coaches who want to be involved in football – behind the scenes or tactically – can learn a thing or two from Pitso Mosimane.

After a decorated playing career, coaching Bafana to winning the CAF Champions League, Mosimane could have declared “I’ve done it all”. But his need for improvement and staying relevant wouldn’t let him be as he continued to equip himself, bagging a CAF Pro License. Mosimane follows in the footsteps of Benni McCarthy, a Uefa Pro Coaching License holder, proving that education is important.

McCarthy is the strikers and positioning coach for English giants Manchester United not only based on his previous striking prowess but qualifications too. The Football for Schools programme wants to ensure that the future generation of players do not fall to ruins when their careers are over. Something that the Banyana players have already started thinking about, with second careers after football.