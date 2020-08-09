Del Piero and Gattuso shocked at Pirlo getting Juventus job

CAPE TOWN – Andrea Pirlo’s former team-mates have reacted in shock after the midfield maestro was appointed as Juventus’ new manager on Saturday. Pirlo was appointed after the sacking of Maurizio Sarri, who despite guiding the club to yet another Italian Serie A title, could not get the job done in the Champions League, despite having one of the most talented squads in Europe on paper. While many applauded the appointment of Pirlo on a two-year contract, Alessandro Del Piero and Gennaro Gattuso were shocked. “To be honest, I wouldn’t have bet on him becoming the coach. It’s a surprise for me too,” Del Piero told Sky Sport Italia. “I was already pleased for him taking the Under-23 role and thought that ws the right move for him,but he’s skipped ahead, so I can only with him luck,” said Del Piero, who won the 2006 World Cup for Italy alongside Pirlo.

“I think the general perception of some players who become coaches is changing in Italy. Before, there was this need to go through a long process in the lower leagues to learn the trade, but in recent years we’ve seen Filippo and Simone Inzaghi succeed, plus Gennaro Gattuso.

“They were great players and started straight away with great teams,” Del Piero said.

When asked for his opinion, Napoli boss Gattuso was more direct.

“Well, he’s screwed now! That’s the job,” Pirlo’s former team-mate at AC Milan and with the Italian national team told Sky Italia after his team were knocked out of the Champions League by Barcelona.

“He’s lucky to be starting at Juventus, but this profession is one where a great playing career is not enough. You have to study, to work hard, and you don’t get much sleep.”

IOL Sport