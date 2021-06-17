Denmark's Christian Eriksen to have defibrillator implanted, says Danish FA

COPENHAGEN - Danish star Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest during his country's Euro 2020 opener last weekend, will have a heart defibrillator implanted, the Danish Football Union (DBU) announced Thursday. The Inter Milan midfielder collapsed and required CPR during Denmark's game against Finland in Copenhagen where he remains in hospital.

"After Christian has been through different heart examinations it has been decided that he should have an ICD (heart starter)," the Danish football body said in a statement on Twitter. ALSO READ: ’I’m only 29', said Christian Eriksen after waking up from collapse ordeal "This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances," it added.

DBU provided no details on the potential consequences for the 29-year-old Inter Milan player's future career. Update regarding Christian Eriksen.



Danish version in next tweet. pic.twitter.com/a4Ra97xUXP — DBU - En Del Af Noget Større (@DBUfodbold) June 17, 2021 Eriksen "has accepted the solution" and it had also been "confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally who all recommend the same treatment," DBU said. ALSO READ: I'm fine', says Christian Eriksen from hospital