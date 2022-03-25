Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, March 25, 2022

Disaster strikes as ’world’s worst football team’ starts winning

Ibis players celebrate after winning a game. Photo: @ibismania/Twitter

Published 3h ago

Rio de Janeiro — Disaster has struck the Brazilian club which revels in its reputation as "the world's worst football team". It has started winning.

Ibis, which once went nearly four years without a win, are on the up, with sponsorship cash pouring into the club in the northeastern city of Paulista thanks to its hilarious social media posts.

When Lionel Messi left Barcelona last August, Ibis offered to sign him on condition he didn't score "too many goals".

Club legend Mauro Shampoo — a barber with a massive mane — only ever scored once, and that was an own goal.

But their reputation as lovable losers made them Brazilian football fans' favourite second side.

"For many years the club did nothing but lose, and now they're winning," said Israel Leal, author of a book on the team. Which raises the dizzingly prospect that one day they might be promoted into the country's lowest national division.

AFP

