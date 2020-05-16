Dolly has no intention of leaving France

Bafana Bafana star midfielder, Keagan Dolly has no intention of returning back to South Africa any time soon.

His desire is to stay in Europe. The talented left-footer is currently on the books of Montpellier in France.

Dolly has struggled with injuries over the last few months which has hindered his progress.

Recently he was linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs but has made it clear that he his objective is to stay abroad.

"No, not at all (I'm not home sick). I left the house when I was 12, so I'm used to being away from home. With technology now, you can just pick up the phone and engage with your family and feel like, you are with your family," Dolly explained in an interview with South African Football Journalists Association (Safja) this afternoon.