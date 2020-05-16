Dolly has no intention of leaving France
Bafana Bafana star midfielder, Keagan Dolly has no intention of returning back to South Africa any time soon.
His desire is to stay in Europe. The talented left-footer is currently on the books of Montpellier in France.
Dolly has struggled with injuries over the last few months which has hindered his progress.
Recently he was linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs but has made it clear that he his objective is to stay abroad.
"No, not at all (I'm not home sick). I left the house when I was 12, so I'm used to being away from home. With technology now, you can just pick up the phone and engage with your family and feel like, you are with your family," Dolly explained in an interview with South African Football Journalists Association (Safja) this afternoon.
Dolly rose to prominence during his stint with Mamelodi Sundowns before heading in to Europe in 2017.
"I'm used to it, I'm enjoying my time here. I just enjoy spending time here with my fiance and growing. My family understands that I can't go back go home and they have accepted it," he added.
The 27-year-old will remain in France until the start of the new season.
"I'm quite happy to stay in France, keep fit and wait for the new season to start." Dolly elaborated.
For the rest of this interview please buy the Sunday Independent.@minenhlecr7
IOL Sport