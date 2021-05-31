Eden Hazard says he is not 100% but will be ready for Euros

TUBIZE – Eden Hazard is still having "some thigh problems" after missing much of Real Madrid's season but "will be there when the Euros start", he told a video press conference on Monday.

The midfielder said he was "not yet at 100 percent" but added that "physically I still have to prepare myself and I obviously hope to be ready for the first game on 12 June."

Belgium, one of the favourites for the title, start Euro 2020 on June 12 against Russia in a group that also includes Denmark and Finland.

Hazard arrived at the national training centre at Tubize on Monday, at the same time as most of his team-mates and, as captain, was the first to speak at the press conference.

"I missed the last game with Real because of a little discomfort in my thigh. Since then I have been able to rest for a week and mentally I am fine," he said.

"I'm going to be good again when I get my confidence back, and when my thigh and ankle don't hurt," he said. "I've had an unlucky season."

"I've always been a player who liked to play one match after another and that hasn't been the case. I still have many good years ahead of me."

Injuries have kept him ot of recent Belgian squads.

"I missed it," he said. "I am happy when I am on the pitch."

Hazard has struggled to contribute since joining Real for a reported 100 million euros ($122 million) from Chelsea in 2019.

Since the end of a season in which Real finished second in La Liga and fell against Hazard's former club Chelsea in the Champions League semi-finals, coach Zinedine Zidane has quit.

Hazard said he was "very disappointed that Zidane is leaving."

"I spent two great seasons with him. I'm frustrated that I couldn't give him more," he said.

Hazard said he as not going to leaving Real.

"I can't see myself anywhere else but Real Madrid," he said

"I have three years left on my contract at Real, we know that the first two years were complicated, but I want to continue to give the best of myself at Madrid."

Hazard was criticised by Spanish media for laughing and joking with former Chelsea team-mates Kurt Zouma and Edouard Mendy after the full-time whistle at Stamford Bridge where Madrid had just been eliminated from the Champions League.

"I didn't celebrate Chelsea's Champions League title against Manchester City on Saturday," he said. "I am a Real Madrid player."

AFP