Cairo — Supporters of Egypt's ENPPI soccer club could be forgiven for questioning the allegiance of their new loan-signing Ahmed Eid, after the full-back was spotted singing and chanting with fans of his parent club Zamalek during a match between the two Egyptian Premier League teams on Sunday. Television cameras captured the 22-year-old chanting with Zamalak fans as he warmed up before coming on as a substitute in the clash, and later said his performance had been an unintentional force of habit.

"Since I was a kid I've been going to the club ... I heard the cheers of the Zamalek fans — I sang it unintentionally", Eid told an Egyptian (OnTime Sports) TV channel. "I sang because I love the Zamalek fans. "But on the field, I play for the team that I represent — because if I perform well, I will return to my home (club) again!"