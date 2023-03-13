Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Egyptian footballer forgets which team he is playing for and sings with the wrong fans

Zamalek fans watch an Egyptian Cup game against Enppi

FILE - Zamalek fans watch an Egyptian Cup game against Enppi. Photo: Mohamed Hossam/AFP

Published Mar 13, 2023

Cairo — Supporters of Egypt's ENPPI soccer club could be forgiven for questioning the allegiance of their new loan-signing Ahmed Eid, after the full-back was spotted singing and chanting with fans of his parent club Zamalek during a match between the two Egyptian Premier League teams on Sunday.

Television cameras captured the 22-year-old chanting with Zamalak fans as he warmed up before coming on as a substitute in the clash, and later said his performance had been an unintentional force of habit.

"Since I was a kid I've been going to the club ... I heard the cheers of the Zamalek fans — I sang it unintentionally", Eid told an Egyptian (OnTime Sports) TV channel.

"I sang because I love the Zamalek fans.

"But on the field, I play for the team that I represent — because if I perform well, I will return to my home (club) again!"

State-owned oil company club ENPPI ran out surprise 2-0 winners away from home, and now sit 13th in the 18-team league.

Zamalak, who drew a blank despite enjoying more than 70% possession and having had 16 shots, now lie fifth, 11 points behind arch-rivals and leaders Al Ahly, who have two matches in hand.

Reuters

