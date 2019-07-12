Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is thrilled by SA players' presence in European Women's Champions League. Photo: Jean-Paul Pelissier/Reuters

JOHANNESBURG – Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis is over the moon that three of her players will be playing in the Uefa Women’s Champions League this season. The trio are forward Rhoda Mulaudzi, who has just signed for Apollon Ladies FC in Cyprus, as well as Jermaine Seoposenwe and Nothando Vilakazi, who are both on the books of Lithuania-based Gintra Universitetas.

“This is just great news,” said Ellis.

“We have always said that we need players who will consistently play at a high level, so we can be able to compete with the top footballing nations when we get to a competition like the World Cup.

“I would like to congratulate Rhoda on her move to Cyprus as this augurs well for the national team.

“The more players we have abroad the better for Banyana.

“This now makes it seven regular Banyana players abroad – Leandra Smeda (Sweden), Ode Fulutudilu (Spain), Linda Motlhalo and Thembi Kgatlana (both China) as well as Nothando and Jermaine.

“Also don’t forget that we also have Amogelang Motau and Nomvula Kgoale (both in the USA).”

Mulaudzi, Seoposenwe and Vilakazi will start UEFA Women’s Champions League action in August.

Apollon Ladies FC have been drawn in Group 7, alongside Braga FC (Portugal), Rigas FS (Latvia) and Sturm Graz (Australia).

Gintra Universitetas are in Group 6 and will face KF Vilaznia (Albania), Wexford Youths Women FC (Ireland) and Birkirkara FC (Malta).

African News Agency (ANA)