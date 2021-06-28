England captain Harry Kane to wear rainbow armband against Germany

It will be the first time Tottenham striker Kane will wear the rainbow armband while playing for England.

LONDON – England captain Harry Kane will wear a rainbow armband in support of the LGBTQ communities during Tuesday's Euro 2020 last-16 tie against Germany.

Germany skipper Manuel Neuer has worn the rainbow armband in every match his side have played in June in honour of Pride Month.

❤️🧡💛💚💙💜@HKane will join @DFB_Team's Manuel Neuer in wearing a rainbow captain’s armband for tomorrow’s game at @wembleystadium to mark the end of Pride month, as the #ThreeLions stand in allyship with LGBTQ+ communities around the world. pic.twitter.com/ML8yEnz6Gn — England (@England) June 28, 2021

The goalkeeper first wore the rainbow armband against Latvia on June 7 and then during his country's three group matches against France, Portugal and Hungary.

UEFA investigated whether it could be viewed as a political statement before concluding there would be no disciplinary proceedings, given Neuer was "promoting a good cause".