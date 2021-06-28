England captain Harry Kane to wear rainbow armband against Germany
LONDON – England captain Harry Kane will wear a rainbow armband in support of the LGBTQ communities during Tuesday's Euro 2020 last-16 tie against Germany.
It will be the first time Tottenham striker Kane will wear the rainbow armband while playing for England.
Germany skipper Manuel Neuer has worn the rainbow armband in every match his side have played in June in honour of Pride Month.
❤️🧡💛💚💙💜@HKane will join @DFB_Team's Manuel Neuer in wearing a rainbow captain’s armband for tomorrow’s game at @wembleystadium to mark the end of Pride month, as the #ThreeLions stand in allyship with LGBTQ+ communities around the world. pic.twitter.com/ML8yEnz6Gn— England (@England) June 28, 2021
The goalkeeper first wore the rainbow armband against Latvia on June 7 and then during his country's three group matches against France, Portugal and Hungary.
UEFA investigated whether it could be viewed as a political statement before concluding there would be no disciplinary proceedings, given Neuer was "promoting a good cause".
European football's governing body caused controversy when they denied a request by Munich mayor Dieter Reiter for the Allianz Arena to be lit up in rainbow colours when Germany played Hungary in the group stage on Wednesday.
