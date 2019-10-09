England have called up Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson for the first time. Photo: AP Photo/Rui Vieira

LONDON – England have called up Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson for the first time following Tom Heaton's withdrawal through injury for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria, the FA said on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Henderson, on loan at Sheffield United from Manchester United, will link up with Gareth Southgate’s 24-man squad on Wednesday after Heaton returned to Aston Villa after suffering the injury in their win at Norwich City last weekend.