LONDON – England have called up Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson for the first time following Tom Heaton's withdrawal through injury for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria, the FA said on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old Henderson, on loan at Sheffield United from Manchester United, will link up with Gareth Southgate’s 24-man squad on Wednesday after Heaton returned to Aston Villa after suffering the injury in their win at Norwich City last weekend.
Henderson was criticised by his club manager Chris Wilder after gifting Premier League leaders Liverpool the only goal in a 1-0 win at Bramall Lane on Sept. 28, watched by Southgate, but responded with a clean sheet in the draw at Watford on Saturday.
This is what dreams are made of. it’s a dream come true to receive my first @England senior call up!! 🔜🔛🔝 pic.twitter.com/gmzUrJSvZk— Dean Henderson (@deanhenderson) October 8, 2019