FILE - In this June 14, 1970 file photo, England's Martin Peters scores his country's second goal in the world cup quarter final against West Germany at Leon, Mexico. Peters, who scored one of England's goals in its victory over West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final, has died after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was 76. Peters' family announced his death on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 via a statement through English soccer club West Ham, saying he passed away peacefully in his sleep. (AP Photo, File)

LONDON – England World Cup winner Martin Peters has died, aged 76, his former club West Ham United said on Saturday. Peters was part of the 1966 World Cup-winning side and scored in the final against West Germany.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce that Martin passed away peacefully in his sleep at 4:00 am this morning," said a statement from his family posted on West Ham's website.

"A beloved husband, dad and grandad, and a kind, gentle and private man, we are devastated by his loss but so very proud of all that he achieved and comforted by the many happy memories we shared."

Peters is the fifth member of England's World Cup final team to have died, after captain Bobby Moore, Alan Ball, Ray Wilson and Gordon Banks.