BRUSSELS – Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman and leading players such as Virgil van Dijk and Memphis Depay have made anti-racism posts on social media following an incident at a second-tier Dutch match.

"Enough is Enough! #StopRacism," was posted in identical tweets on Tuesday along with a picture of the Dutch squad in a circle.