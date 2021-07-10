Euro 2020 and Copa America predictions ... Who will be champions?

Eshlin Vedan England v Italy: Italy to win 1-0

Gareth Southgate's team have exceeded expectations in this tournament but Italy have proven to be slightly more structured in their play. Southgate has done well in this tournament but it's safe to say that Roberto Mancini is a more tactically astute manager than him. For the first time in the tournament, Southgate's tactics will be strongly tested. Brazil v Argentina to win 2-1 Sundesh Mahes

Messi will finally win his first-ever major international tournament. Argentina will be more motivated to go all-out and win this game than their arch-rivals who are defending Champions, especially as this could be Messi's last ever Copa America. The football Gods will make their decision this weekend. Will England finally win an International tournament for the first time since 1966 or will the Italians spoil the party in London... Will Messi get his first major International cup with Argentina when they take on Brazil in Rio?

Brazil v Argentina: Argentina to win 3-2 Its a tough choice between Brazil and Argentina but my heart wants Messi to win a major tournament for Argentina 3-2 to the Argentines, Neymar to score for Brazil in an empty stadium in Rio. Mihlali Baleka

Italy to win The Italians were not at their best against Spain. But they got the business done, defeating La Roja on the lottery of penalties. But they were not a bad team overnight. That's why I expect them to beat England - at their home ground, Wembley. But that's why players like Lorenzo Isigne and Ciro Immobile will need to step up.

