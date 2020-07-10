Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draw

NYON – Following is the draw for the Europa League quarter-finals and semi-finals, which was held at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.

Second legs of the last-16 ties will be played at the clubs' respective home stadiums while two ties where the first leg did not take place -- Inter Milan v Getafe and Sevilla v AS Roma -- will be played over a single leg in Germany.

Quarter-Final draw (Matches on August 10-11 in Germany)

* QF 1: Wolfsburg or Shakhtar Donetsk v Eintracht Frankfurt or Basel

* QF 2: Manchester United or LASK v Istanbul Basaksehir or Copenhagen