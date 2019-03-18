Callum Hudson-Odoi scores the fifth goal for Chelsea against Dynamo Kiev in Ukraine last week. Photo: Efrem Lukatsky/AP

LONDON – Chelsea have reported Dynamo Kiev to Uefa after one of their players was allegedly the target of racist abuse from home supporters during their Europa League last-16 second leg victory in Kiev last week, the Premier League club said on Monday. While Chelsea did not name the player, Sky Sports reported that winger Callum Hudson-Odoi was targeted by a section of Kiev fans, who directed monkey chants at the 18-year-old as Chelsea romped to a 5-0 win.

Sky said Hudson-Odoi informed teammate Cesar Azpilicueta, who in turn complained to the referee after the final whistle.

“We can confirm a report of racist abuse directed at one of our players in the final minutes of the match in Kiev from a small section of home supporters,” Chelsea said in a statement on their website.

“We wholeheartedly condemn such abhorrent behaviour... We expect Uefa to conduct a fulsome investigation, and we will provide full co-operation.”

The club said chairman Bruce Buck and club secretary David Barnard had informed the Uefa match delegate of the matter.

Uefa were not immediately available to comment.

Reuters