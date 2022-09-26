Everything you need to know about Pitso Mosimane's new club, Al Ahli

Durban — The most decorated South African coach of all time, Pitso Mosimane, was announced as the new head coach of Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli Saudi FC on Sunday, drawing a lot of questions from the South African football fraternity.
Mosimane, who had initially expressed his desire to take a break from professional management, made a U-turn as the possibility of Asian and Gulf glory came calling.
Such is the nature of South African fans and followers of the beautiful game, Jingles' new club have already received thousands of new admirers as the Mosimane factor kicks in the same way it did during his previous stint at Egyptian giants Al Ahly.
Little is known about Mosimane's new project and his objectives at the club, however IOL Sports' Smiso Msomi provides everything you need to know about Al Ahli Saudi FC:
Full Name: Al Ahli Saudi FC
Nicknames: Al Malaki (The Royal) Al Raqi (The Classy) Qala'at Alku'uws (The Fortress of Trophies) Safeer Al Watan (The Nation's Ambassador)
Founded: 1937
League: Yelo League (second tier)
Current League Position: Seventh
Stadium: King Abdullah Sports City
Last five coaches (time spent at the club):
Facial Gomi (one day)
Laurentiu Reghecampf (82 days)
Besnik Hasi (247 days)
Robert Siboldi (180 days)
Yusuf Anbar (24 days)
Achievements/Trophies:
3x Saudi Arabian Champion - 2015/16, 1983/84, 1977/78
13x Saudi Cup winner - 15/16, 11/12, 10/11, 82/83, 78/79, 77/78, 76/77, 72/73, 70/71, 69/70, 68/69, 64/65, 61/62
6x Crown Prince winners - 14/15, 06/07, 01/02, 97/98, 69/70, 56/57
1x Saudi Super Cup - 16/17
3x GCC Champions league - 07/08, 01/02, 84/85
Last trophy: Saudi Super Cup (16/17)
Al-Ahli Saudi had been one of the most consistent teams in the Saudi Pro League for decades and their three league titles are testament to that.
The club were one of the first teams to form the national pro league back in 1976, however were relegated from the Saudi Arabian top flight last campaign.
Mosimane probably knows how to operate under 'trigger happy ' leadership after his successful two year stint with the Red Devils of Cairo, however a club that has run through 14 coaches in the last five years makes this next mission an anxious one.
Many believe that Mosimane's latest move to the middle east is financially motivated, however the experienced mentor has expressed his desire to 'awaken a sleeping giant' and restore it to the pinnacle of the country's football mountain.
IOL Sport