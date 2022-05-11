Ex-SAFA CEO Mumble blasts Danny Jordan's 'defence tactics' of presidency chair

Johannesburg - The pre-election theatrics at the South African Football Association (SAFA) continued as former SAFA CEO, Dennis Mumble blasted the incumbent president Danny Jordaan for his consistent use of the organisation's legal unit to derail other candidates' campaigns for the position of presidency. SAFA vice-president Ria Ledwaba had to put a halt to her proposed SAFA presidency campaign launch after receiving threats of expulsion or suspension from SAFA, a month before the elections are set to take place.

“It’s true that on Friday she received a circular, which was to prohibit her from holding any press conference," said Ledwaba's legal representation as reported by SoccerLaduma. Mumble, who had initially stated that SAFA are making up the rules of this election as they go, spoke on Newzroom Afrika on Wednesday morning and revealed that Jordaan has been utilising similar tactics for a number of years. ALSO READ: Five of the biggest flops from this season’s DStv Premiership campaign

"During an election campaign, people have to express their criticism on the current holder of the position and the elements of his leadership that they feel has failed but also provide views of where they'd like to take the organisation," he said "In 2018, when Ace Ncobo ran for the position of SAFA president and I was still SAFA CEO, along with people that worked under me, we were pressured by Jordaan to process about 31 charges against Ace Ncobo because he was not happy with what Ace and his supporters had to say. "We issued letters against those people for speaking out about where they stood and what they thought about the association.

"Numerous letters went out in 2018 from SAFA the same way it's happening now, if you criticise SAFA then you get letters from lawyers.” Jordaan will have to shake off competition from former SAFA vice-president Nomsa Mahlangu and Ngoako Mohlabeng of SAFA Tshwane along with Ledwaba if he wants to remain in the association's top seat for another term.