FA Cup final: Man City vs Man United starting lineups

Manchester City and Manchester United released their starting lineups for the FA Cup final at Wembley in London on Saturday. City are close to full strength, with the only enforced change being Stefan Ortega coming in for regular goalkeeper Ederson.

Last week City claimed an unprecedented fourth Premier League title in a row. City are celebrating an unprecedented fourth straight English top-flight crown and will become the first team to win the league and FA Cup in successive seasons if they beat United.

This atmosphere 😍![CDATA[]]>🤳#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/fPgOhgfoEG — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) May 25, 2024 City the big favourites Pep Guardiola’s City will start as hot favourites against United, who have lost six out of their past seven meetings in all competitions against their fierce rivals and finished a lowly eighth in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag is fighting to avoid the sack after United's woeful campaign, with England coach Gareth Southgate and Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna among a host of managers linked with the Old Trafford job in recent weeks. But Guardiola has sympathy for Ten Hag after his second season in charge was marred by injuries to a host of key players. Starting lineups Manchester City: Stefan Ortega Morena, Walker, Stones, Ake, Gvardiol, Rodri, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Foden, Silva, Haaland