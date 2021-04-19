FIFA disapproves of 'closed European breakaway league'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

FIFA said on Sunday it disapproved of the proposed breakaway League as it was outside of international football structures. In a move that has drawn widespread criticism from European federations to prime ministers, 12 of Europe's top clubs announced they were launching a breakaway European Super League. Six English Premier League clubs will join AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus and Real Madrid in setting up a league in direct competition to the UEFA Champions League. ALSO READ: UEFA to ban ’greedy’ clubs that take part in a European Super League European football's governing body UEFA have expressed their disapproval, claiming players participating in the Super League could be "banned from all UEFA and FIFA competitions, European or International level."

ALSO READ: Premier League teams in breakaway Super League threat hours before UEFA vote

FIFA also condemned the proposals."FIFA can only express its disapproval to a "closed European breakaway league" outside of the international football structures and not respecting the aforementioned principles," it said in a statement.

"FIFA always stands for unity in world football and calls on all parties involved in heated discussions to engage in calm, constructive and balanced dialogue for the good of the game and in the spirit of solidarity and fair play.

"We will, of course, do whatever is necessary to contribute to a harmonised way forward in the overall interests of football."

Reuters