Thursday, August 24, 2023

FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Luis Rubiales over kiss

This picture taken on August 20, 2023 shows President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales carrying Athenea del Castillo Beivide on his shoulder as they celebrate winning the 2023 Women's World Cup

This picture taken on August 20, 2023 shows President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales carrying Athenea del Castillo Beivide on his shoulder as they celebrate winning the 2023 Women's World Cup. Photo: David Gray/AFP

Published 1h ago

Share

FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Luis Rubiales on Thursday after the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president kissed Spain star Jenni Hermoso on the lips following the Women's World Cup final last weekend.

"The FIFA disciplinary committee informed Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Association, today that it is opening disciplinary proceedings against him based on the events that occurred during the final," world football's governing body said in a statement.

FIFA said the incident "may constitute violations of article 13 paragraphs 1 and 2 of the FIFA disciplinary code".

Spain star Hermoso released a joint statement with union Futpro on Wednesday, which called for action to be taken against the RFEF president.

"We are working to ensure that acts such as those we have seen never go unpunished, that they are sanctioned and that the exemplary measures are adopted to protect women footballers from actions that we believe are unacceptable," the statement said.

Spain's women's football league, Liga F, also called for Rubiales to be sacked.

Rubiales, 46, initially attacked his critics before eventually apologising but the criticism of his behaviour has not abated.

AFP

Related Topics:

FIFAFIFA World CupInternational soccerSoccer