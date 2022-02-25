FIFA suspends Zimbabwe and Kenya, condemns Russia’s act of violence against Ukraine

Durban - The Football International Federation Association (FIFA) has pulled no punches and suspended African country’s Zimbabwe and Kenya from any football participation, citing interference from a third party within their structures. “Without prejudice to any investigations by national authorities or other judicial bodies, the FIFA Council also decided to suspend the Football Kenya Federation and the Zimbabwe Football Association with immediate effect due to undue interference by a third party,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said.

“They know what needs to be done for them to be re-admitted or for the suspensions to be lifted.” The suspension subsequently means Zimbabwe and Kenya can no longer compete in age-restricted or international club competitions while local clubs will also be banned from continental interclub competitions. According to NewZimbabwe, The world football governing body had hinted at possible suspensions in football in Zimbabwe in the past after the Felton Kamambo-led Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) board was suspended by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) last year over numerous charges that include corruption and sexual abuse of female referees.

Meanwhile FIFA also addressed the governing body’s position in the ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflict. “FIFA condemns the use of force by Russia in Ukraine and any type of violence to resolve conflict,” the FIFA statement read. “With regards to football in both Ukraine and Russia, FIFA will continue to monitor the situation and updates in relation to the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers will be communicated in due course”