Italian Serie A club Fiorentina have sacked manager Vincenzo Montella after his team went down to AS Roma. Photo: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

ROME – Italian Serie A club Fiorentina announced Saturday the sacking of coach Vincenzo Montella, a day after a 4-1 home defeat against Roma. "The decision was taken following a long and detailed analysis of the team's performances and results," the Florence-based club said on their website.

A change of manager is needed "to rediscover the necessary grit and determination on the pitch and produce an immediate turnaround," the club said.

"A new head coach will be announced in the coming days," Fiorentina said.

Montella had started at Fiorentina at the beginning of the season, returning to a club that he managed 2012-2015. He has also coached AC Milan, Sampdoria and Sevilla.