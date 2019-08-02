Stephanie Frappart will become the first woman to referee a major men's match organized by UEFA when she takes charge of the Liverpool v Chelsea Super Cup clash. Photo: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

BERLIN – Stephanie Frappart will become the first woman to referee a major men's match organized by UEFA when she takes charge of the Liverpool v Chelsea Super Cup clash in Istanbul on August 14. The 35-year-old Frappart refereed the recent Women's World Cup final between the United States and the Netherlands in her native France. She has previously worked in the men's Ligue 1 in the country and is in the pool of French referees for the coming season.

At the 2019 #SuperCup in Istanbul, a female official will take charge of a major UEFA men's competition event for the first time ever.



Huge congratulations to Stéphanie Frappart and her predominantly female team of officials on the appointment 👏https://t.co/KHrJiRAY7Q — UEFA (@UEFA) August 2, 2019

"I have said on many occasions that the potential for women's football has no limits and I am delighted that Stephanie Frappart has been appointed to officiate at this year's UEFA Super Cup along with assistant referees Manuela Nicolosi and Michelle O'Neal," said Aleksander Ceferin, president of the European governing body.

UEFA referee chief Roberto Rosetti said Frappart "fully deserves" the opportunity of officiating the Super Cup.

dpa