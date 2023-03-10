Johannesburg - Bafana Bafana’s 1996 Afcon winning coach Clive Barker has been diagnosed with lewy body dementia (LBD), his family said in a statement this week. Late last year, Barker was admitted to a Durban hospital where he was treated for an aneurysm, a condition that hinders the flow of blood from the heart to the rest of the body.

Since his operation, Barker was said to be on the road to recovery. But his health has again had a turn for the worse after he was diagnosed with LBD this week. “Clive has been re-admitted to hospital in Durban after he was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia (LBD), which is causing cognitive and physical difficulties,” his family said in a statement on Thursday.

Despite being stable, the family confirmed that he’s still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). “He had undergone major surgery late last year and was on the road to recovery, but the onset of LBD has caused complications which have seen him return to hospital," the family said.

Despite being stable, the family confirmed that he's still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). "He had undergone major surgery late last year and was on the road to recovery, but the onset of LBD has caused complications which have seen him return to hospital," the family said. The family thanked everyone who's showed support.

"The family is grateful for the incredible care he is receiving from medical teams and would once again like to thank friends, colleagues and fans for their continued love, prayers and support," they said. Despite being mostly known for his heroics with the South African national team 27 years ago, Barker was also a footballer in his heyday, but his career was short-lived due to knee and back problems.