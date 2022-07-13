Former footballer, pundit Phumudzo Manenzhe resigns from the SABC

Johannesburg - Former footballer turned-pundit Phumudzo Manenzhe has resigned from the SABC with immediate effect, according to reports on Wednesday. After earning his first professional contract at Orlando Pirates, Manenzhe went on to spend five years as a senior team player at the club.

But he left the Bucs without reaching his true potential following numerous struggles with injuries as he surfaced at defunct clubs Bidvest Wits, Thanda Royal Zulu and Platinum Stars. In the twilight of his career, Manenzhe played amateur football before hanging up his boots to become a TV pundit in 2015 for the SABC, making his debut in the Bafana Bafana friendly against Cameroon.

Over the years, Manenzhe earned his stripes in front of the cameras with his detailed analysis and commentary. So much so that he became a resident analyst for the SABC sport flagship show, Soccerzone. When the show was relaunched this year after anchor Thomas Mlambo left to join pay-channel SuperSport, Manenzhe was joined by new anchor Andile Ncube and analyst Simphiwe Dludlu.

However, according to a tweet from renowned sportscaster Robert Marawa on Tuesday night, Manenzhe has decided to quit the SABC with immediate effect. 🔴 NAZO!!! 🔴@TheBold27 has resigned from SABC-Sport with immediate effect!!



An exciting "First Class" journey awaits one of the top football analysts in SA!!!



"Watch this space...."👀 pic.twitter.com/P9prsJQmVW — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) July 12, 2022

“The Bold has resigned from SABC-Sport with immediate effect!!’ the tweet read. “An exciting “First Class” journey awaits one of the top football analysts in SA!! “Watch this space…”

With Marawa not indicating where Manenzhe is headed, most Twitter users who commented on his post insisted that the latter will be joining SuperSport. The pay-channel has already raided the SABC football desk in the last few months, with Mlambo followed by Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns’ former midfielder Josta Dladla. During his stint with the national broadcaster, Manenzhe was one of the leading analysts in major competitions, including the Africa Cup of Nations and Fifa World Cup, in both the men’s and women’s events.