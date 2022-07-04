Former Kaizer Chiefs star joins Danish second tier side coached by Daniel Agger

Durban — Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Lorenzo Gordinho has joined Danish second tier side HB Køge. The 28-year-old joins the club on an 18-month deal and will now be playing his football under the guidance of former Liverpool star Daniel Agger. He most recently played for Viborg. "Lorenzo fits the criteria we have been looking for in a new center-back this summer,” stated Køge director Per Rud.

Story continues below Advertisement

"He is strong and aggressive in his defensive game but can at the same time lead the ball forward and help build our offensive game. "He has lots of experience from the highest level in South Africa, where he has also been on the national team, and at the same time he knows Denmark and the Danish culture from Viborg. We are sure he will make a difference for us." A product of the Kaizer Chiefs youth development system, Gordinho became a professional footballer in the early years of the last decade and was touted for major success. However, he failed to establish himself as a first-team regular during his time at the Amakhosi and later had spells with Bloemfontein Celtic and Bidvest Wits where he also failed to achieve a high level of consistency.

His journey in Europe started in 2020 when he left Johannesburg in order to join Viborg. Now 28-years-old, Gordinho is at the prime of his powers. There is no better time than now for him to start achieving consistency, especially if he wants to start getting callups to the Bafana Bafana squad. The defensive player is convinced that he is currently in the right environment for him to take his career forward.

Story continues below Advertisement

"From the first time I heard from the club, I became interested in the project here and in working with Daniel and the rest of the coaching staff at HB Køge," he said. "There is a clear strategy, and I am convinced that I can adapt and fit in. I have gotten used to Danish football already, so I hope I can contribute on the field quickly. "I want to help the team and I look forward to working with and growing under the club's coaching staff who have a good understanding of the game and know what they want. That is why it was also easy for me to see a good future here.”

Story continues below Advertisement