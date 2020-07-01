Four more MLS players test positive for coronavirus a week before tournament

NEW YORK – Four additional Major League Soccer players (MLS) have tested positive for Covid-19, a week ahead of the kickoff of the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando, Florida.

All four are part of a delegation staying at the MLS host hotel, the league said, and were part of a group of 392 players, coaches and other league and team staff members tested over two days.

Previously, the league said 20 players and six staff members had tested positive.

Teams began arriving in Orlando last week for the MLS is Back Tournament, a relaunch of the league's 25th season, which was abruptly put on hold in March amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Life inside the facility includes regular practice and daily Covid-19 testing, Orlando City forward Benji Michel said in an MLS video on Wednesday.