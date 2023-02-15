Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

French club Nice file complaint after porn film shot in stadium, during a game

Nice's Gaetan Laborde celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during their French Ligue 1 football match against Lille LOSC at the Allianz Riviera Stadium

Nice's Gaetan Laborde celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during their French Ligue 1 football match against Lille LOSC at the Allianz Riviera Stadium. Photo: Valery Hache/AFP

Published 41m ago

Share

Nice — French Ligue 1 club side Nice have filed a complaint after an amateur porn film was apparently shot inside their Allianz Riviera stadium during a game, AFP learned on Wednesday from a police source.

"A complaint was filed on Tuesday by Nice following a porn video filmed in the stadium," a source at the departmental directorate of public security told AFP, without giving more details.

Story continues below Advertisement

But according to a source close to the club, the explicit film available online was filmed in the toilets of the south coast stadium on January 29 during a match between the home side and Lille, which Nice went on to win 1-0.

According to the same source, a woman appearing in the film specifies in the footage that the recording is taking place during a match at Nice.

When contacted by AFP, the club did not give any official reaction.

More on this

AFP

Related Topics:

Ligue 1Soccer

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP