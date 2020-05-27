Future of English women's game faces threat due to Covid-19 says study

LONDON – The future of English women's soccer faces an unprecedented threat as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and decisive action must be taken to protect its future, researchers have said.

Professional soccer in England has been suspended since mid-March due to the novel coronavirus outbreak and this season's Women's Super League and second-tier Women's Championship were ended on Monday.

Women's soccer was battling with issues ranging from poor pitches to low wages before the pandemic and could be set back further, according a study by the University of Portsmouth.

"History has shown that at times of financial insecurity, clubs and the FA have cut investment to the women’s game," Beth Clarkson, lead author of the study said.

"Given the historical devaluation of women’s football, there is a danger that recent advances in women’s football may be lost and progress set back decades."