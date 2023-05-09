Future undecided: Lionel Messi’s father rubbishes Saudi links

Barcelona — Lionel Messi's father and agent Jorge insisted Tuesday the Paris Saint-Germain forward has not decided where he will play next season, after a source told AFP he would sign for a Saudi Arabian side. The Argentina captain is out of contract with PSG in June and an anonymous source close to negotiations said it was "a done deal" that he would follow former Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo to the Saudi league.

However Jorge Messi said his son would only make a decision over his future at the end of the season.

"There is absolutely nothing agreed with any club for next year," wrote Messi's father on Instagram. "The decision will not be made before Lionel finishes the league with PSG. "Once the season is over, it will be time to analyse and see what's out there and then make a decision."

Messi (35) was suspended by Qatari-owned PSG last week for an unauthorised trip to Saudi, where he is a tourism ambassador, and is set to leave the French side at the end of the season. "There are always rumours and many use Lionel's name to gain notoriety, but the truth is only one and we can assure you that there is nothing agreed with anyone," continued Jorge Messi. "Neither verbal, nor signed nor agreed. And there won't be until the end of the season."

Ronaldo joined Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr in January on a massive deal until 2025, said to total more than €400-million.