Ghana's Football Association (GFA) has sacked the coaches of all their men's and women's national teams, the country's governing body has said. The GFA did not give a reason for the move but its president Kurt Okraku, who was appointed in October, promised to "build a new association" following allegations of bribery and corruption in a documentary filmed by an investigative journalist.

It brings to an end Kwesi Appiah's second reign as the national team coach. He was appointed a second time in 2017 following a two-year stint between 2012-2014.

Under Appiah, Ghana failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup after playing in the three previous editions and were eliminated in the second round of the Africa Cup of Nations last year -- their earliest exit since 2006.

"The Ghana Football Association has dissolved the technical teams of all national teams with immediate effect. The decision affects both male and female national teams," it said in a statement https://www.ghanafa.org/press-release-gfa-dissolves-technical-teams-of-all-national-teams released late on Thursday.