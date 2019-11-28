BARCELONA – Antoine Griezmann has had a tough start to life at Barcelona but is finally showing signs of settling in as he prepares for Sunday's crunch clash at title rivals Atletico Madrid, his first game back at his old club since a bitter split.
The French striker was Atletico's top scorer and talisman for five years and appeared to show his loyalty to the club when he rejected a tempting offer to join Barca in 2018 and pledged his future to the Madrid side in a televised documentary.
But a year later he joined Barca for 120 million euros ($132 million), prompting a legal complaint from Atletico after it emerged the Catalans had negotiated with Griezmann without their permission, leading to club being fined a paltry 300 euros.
Griezmann might have been wondering if the move had been worth it as he has faced constant criticism for a slow start at the Camp Nou, scoring five times in 17 appearances.
He started on the bench in Wednesday's Champions League match with Borussia Dortmund but an injury to Ousmane Dembele presented him with a chance which he duly took.