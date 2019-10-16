Jordan Henderson has revealed England’s players did not want to walk off in Sofia because they were determined to make the bigots suffer.
Liverpool’s captain is no stranger to seeing his team-mates racially abused on international duty following incidents against Serbia in the Under 21s in 2012 plus against Montenegro in the seniors earlier this year, but he was incensed on Monday.
When the game was halted for a second time, Henderson was involved in a furious row with Krasimir Balakov and it is understood Bulgaria manager’s told the 29-year-old: ‘What is the problem? This is normal!’
England followed the UEFA protocol and could have stayed in the dressing room after the interval but Henderson (right) says there was a unanimous desire to return to action and build a scoreline to humiliate the Bulgarians. With better fortune, the 6-0 victory could have been as much as 10-0.