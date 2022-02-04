High fives for LaLiga's footy fans in South Africa

Cape Town - February is the month dedicated to love and LaLiga have wasted no time cosying up to South Africa's hordes of Spanish football lovers. On Friday in Cape Town, LaLiga announced a partnership with Fives Futbol which came into being in South Africa in October 2010. Together they will host a league countrywide for more than 50 000 players at just over 30 venues.

The icing on the cake for LaLiga diehards will be a 'watch party' in Cape Town on Sunday for the weekend's crunch game, Barcelona versus defending LaLiga champions Atletico Madrid in one of the most famous football rivalries in the world. Spanish footy zealots affectionately refer to the clash as 'Superduelo'. LaLiga and Fives Futbol will host registered fans at Fives Futbol Century City at 4.30pm on Sunday to watch the game, which kicks off on SuperSport at 5.15pm. The hosts will offer LaLiga jerseys and prizes at the event. Fives Futbol Century City, on the outskirts of central Cape Town, will be Fives Futbol's flagship venue.

The partnership will ensure five-a-side football seven days a week, at 20 venues and 53 courts countrywide. There are presently 39 000 registered players and 9 730 teams in South Africa. The partnership agreement was signed on Friday by Marcos Pelegrin, Managing Director of LaLiga Southern Africa, and Fives Futbol CEO Adam Fine. Also, in attendance was former Bafana Bafana defender, the well-travelled Nasief Morris, who played for LaLiga clubs Racing Santander and Recreativo Huelvo. “This partnership with Fives Futbol is perfect for us at LaLiga, allowing us to directly take the brand to passionate footballers and fans who love and actively participate in the game," said Pelegrin.

"We have a fantastic broadcast product for fans to enjoy LaLiga on SuperSport, but our objective is to ensure as many people as possible get to experience and be part of LaLiga first-hand. "This partnership with Fives allows us to do that and their exciting digital platforms allow us to interact with footballers and fans and to promote and grow the love for LaLiga in South Africa." Fives Futbol supremo Fine said it was heart-warming to see LaLiga's efforts to grow the game on the African continent.

"We are incredibly proud to partner as Fives with arguably the greatest league in the world, and certainly the best technical league in world football," said Fine. "It is great to see LaLiga focusing on the African continent, where there are so many passionate football fans. We are excited through this partnership to help LaLiga reach thousands of footballers and fans and looking forward to growing this partnership over the coming years."

Morris said the partnership between Fives Futbol and LaLiga will help grow the game in South Africa since the resultant marketing will urge new players to take up the shortened version of the 'beautiful' game. He said playing in the LaLiga where many of the world's best players ply their trade, was a special experience, and he wished more South Africans will have that opportunity. “LaLiga is a league where players really challenge themselves," said Morris. "It is one of the best leagues in the world, and I was privileged to play in Spain, for two clubs.