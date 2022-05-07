Hollywoodbets Women's Super League set to produce more goalmouth action

Johannesburg – Nearly 70 goals were scored in the opening two weeks of the 2022 Hollywoodbets Women’s Super League and more action is expected as teams continue to display quality football There has been no shortage of entertainment after 69 goals were scored and the net is expected to bulge regularly once again when another eight matches are played this weekend.

Leaders Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies travel to Durban on Saturday to take on Durban Ladies at King Zwelithini Stadium, and the current champions will be looking to continue their good run. This match will take place at 13h00. The University of Johannesburg travels to Siwelele Park to tackle a stubborn Bloemfontein Celtic Ladies, while Coal City Wizards will host Richmond United at the Puma Stadium in Witbank. Mahikeng’s Golden Ladies will have to be sharp when they entertain the in-form JVW Ladies at the North-West University.

Two provincial derbies are scheduled for this week as the Eastern Cape derby will see City Lads Ladies hosting Thunderbirds Ladies at Gelvandale Stadium in Gqeberha, while First Touch FC will host Ma-Indies Ladies in the battle of the north at Baroka Soccer Village.

These matches will be played on Saturday, at 3pm. Sunday’s action will be live from the University of the Western Cape Stadium where Vasco Da Gama will be in search of their first win when they play Tsunami Queens at 11h30. This match will be live on SABC Sport and Channel 124 on Openview. The venue hosts The University of the Western Cape will entertain the Tshwane University of Technology in what promises to be a sizzling encounter at 3pm. This match will be live on SABC 1 and Channel 124 on Openview.

