’I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career’ says Lionel Messi after joining PSG

The 34-year-old Argentinian forward signed a two-year deal Tuesday with Paris Saint-Germain of Ligue 1 with an option for a third year. Financial terms were not announced, but The New York Times reported Messi will earn $41 million (R 607 730 700,00) per year.

Messi had spent his entire pro career with Barcelona, but his contract expired and the two sides couldn't agree on a new deal. His last contract was for four years and $674 million, and he was looking at a massive pay cut to return to the Spanish side.

"I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain. Everything about the club matches my football ambitions," Messi said Tuesday in a statement. "I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here. I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes."