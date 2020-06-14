I’d rather the US not have a soccer team, says Donald Trump

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN – US President Donald Trump has vowed to never watch soccer again after US Soccer said it will not demand its players to stand when singing the national anthem. The decision was taken in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, which has swept across the globe after George Floyd died at the hands of police in the city of Minneapolis. Taking to Twitter after the statement by US Soccer, Trump said: "I won’t be watching much anymore!" after Florida Republican congressman Matt Gaetz had raised the issue. "I’d rather the US not have a soccer team than have a soccer team that won’t stand for the National Anthem. "You shouldn’t get to play under our flag as our national team if you won’t stand when it is raised."

I won’t be watching much anymore! https://t.co/s8nCg9EJSW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2020

This all came after US Soccer last week announced they had taken the decision to repeal Policy 604-1, which required all players to stand when singing the national anthem.

"The policy was put in place after Megan Rapinoe kneeled in solidarity with the peaceful protest inspired by Colin Kaepernick, who was protesting police brutality, and the systematic oppression of Black people and people of color in America,” the federation said in a statement.

"It has become clear that this policy was wrong and detracted from the important message of Black Lives Matter.

"We have not done enough to listen – especially to our players – to understand and acknowledge the very real and meaningful experiences of Black and other minority communities in our country.

"We apologise to our players – especially our Black players – staff, fans, and all who support eradicating racism."

IOL Sport