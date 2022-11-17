Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, November 17, 2022

Independent Online
Injured Sadio Mane still in Munich ahead of World Cup opener

Senegal’s Sadio Mane in action during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Afcon’s final against Egypt in February

FILE - Senegal’s Sadio Mane in action during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Afcon’s final against Egypt last February. Photo: Alain Guy Suffo/BackpagePix

Published 2h ago

Doha — Sadio Mane is still in Munich recovering from injury while Senegal prepare for their opening match of the World Cup, a source from the country's football association told AFP on Thursday.

Bayern Munich star Mane was not present at Thursday's training session with his national team due to a right fibula injury he picked up during a 6-1 thumping of Werder Bremen earlier this month.

Senegal begin their Group A campaign on Monday against the Netherlands, before also taking on hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

Mane's fitness has been a major cause of concern for Senegal, who claimed their maiden Africa Cup of Nations title in February.

The 30-year-old finished second in this year's Ballon d'Or voting behind Karim Benzema and scored the winning penalty in a dramatic shoot-out victory against Egypt in Cameroon.

He repeated the feat again against the same opponents to qualify the Lions of Teranga for the World Cup, which starts on Sunday.

AFP

