Saturday, June 24, 2023

Inter Miami to sign former Barca midfielder Sergio Busquets as free agent

Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets delivers a speech after their Spanish league football match against Real Sociedad

FILE - Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets delivers a speech after their Spanish league football match against Real Sociedad. Photo: Lluis Gene/AFP

Published 58m ago

Miami — Barcelona's former Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets is joining Inter Miami as a free agent, the Major League Soccer club announced on Friday.

The 34-year-old will be reunited with his friend and ex-Barca team mate Lionel Messi after not renewing his contract at the Nou Camp following an 18-year stay.

Miami made the news official by posting a video on social media showing quotes from the likes of Pep Guardiola, Xavi Hernandez, Luka Modric and Messi praising Busquets.

The former Barcelona captain, who retired from international duty last year, played over 700 games for the Spanish champions, winning nine LaLiga crowns, seven Copa del Rey titles, three Champions League trophies and three Club World Cups.

Busquets was also linked with moves to the Saudi Arabian league as Al Hilal and Al Nassar made bids for his services.

Miami are reportedly looking to sign a third former Barca player as they are keen on left-back Jordi Alba, who is also leaving the Spanish club after the end of the season.

Reuters

