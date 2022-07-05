Is the ‘bling bling’ era of football over?

Durban - There have been a lot of happenings in the transfer window so far this off season. If one thing is certain, it does look like clubs around the world are now past the phase of buying expensive players for the sake of it. We have seen this playing out currently in both South African football and international football. In comments which apparently irked Neymar, PSG Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi recently said that the “bling bling” era for his club is over. This has led to speculation surrounding the future of the 30-year-old with reports suggesting that PSG may be open to letting the Brazilian go if a good offer comes around from another club.

Neymar arrived at PSG in 2017 in a move which was supposed to help the French club finally land the Champions League title while helping the South American win the Ballon d’Or. Neither has happened. PSG also look set to confirm Christophe Galtier as their new coach. Galtier is far from the most fashionable name in football management but he is a classical football guy and PSG believe that this is now what they must go back to if they want to finally land that elusive European crown. Another player whose future is up in the air is Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo is reported to be concerned about United’s lack of activity in the transfer market as well as their ambitions for next season.

At 37-years-old, the Portugal captain cannot afford to be part of a rebuilding project at this stage of his career. Should he remain with United, it will also mark the first time in his career that he will not be tasting Champions League football as the Red Devils finished sixth in the league last season. Ronaldo has been surprisingly linked with a potential move to Chelsea. Following the exit of Roman Abramovich, Chelsea are now under the ownership of Todd Boehly. The American businessman will be looking to potentially pull off a superstar signing this off season to show fans that he actually means business in terms of wanting the club to win trophies. With Timo Werner having misfired over the last two seasons and Romelu Lukaku having re-joined Inter Milan on loan, the Blues need to look to bring in a new goal machine, something which they need if they want to challenge for the Premier League next season. Ronaldo could be a temporary fix to that problem.

