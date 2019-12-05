ROME – Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport has been condemned by anti-racism group Fare for using the headline "Black Friday" along with a picture of players Chris Smalling and Romelu Lukaku to preview Friday's match between Inter Milan and AS Roma.
The match will see former Manchester United team mates Smalling and Lukaku on opposite sides.
The headline, in English, was posted in bold letters on the newspaper's front page along with a picture of the two black players.
It drew criticism from Fare which retweeted the headline under the comment: "The media fuels racism every day. This is today's edition of Corriere dello Sport."
The newspaper could not immediately be reached for comment.