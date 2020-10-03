Italy announce squad bereft of Napoli players pending Covid-19 tests

ROME - Italy's national team coach Roberto Mancini has called up 34 footballers for a friendly and two Nations League matches the Azzurri are to play between Wednesday and October 14 - but no Napoli players feature after a Covid-19 case at the club.

The Italian football federation (FIGC) late Friday issued Mancini's list, which includes a first call-up for goalkeeper Marco Silvestri of Verona. Meanwhile forwards Angelo Ogbonna, Manuel Lazzari and Domenico Berardi return after a two-year absence.

No Napoli footballers are on the list pending further Covid-19 tests, after the Neapolitans' Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski tested positive. Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini is to join the group after nose surgery on Monday.

Training is to begin on Monday at the Coverciano camp outside Florence, where a friendly with Moldova is to be played two days later at the Artemio Franchi Stadium.

Nations League action pits the Azzurri against Poland on October 11 in Danzig and against The Netherlands at home on October 14 in Bergamo.