Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma joins PSG

PARIS – Paris Saint-Germain said on Wednesday that they had completed the signing of Italy's Euro 2020 goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma on a five-year deal. The 22-year-old, who saved two penalties in the Euro final and was named player of the tournament, heads to France on a free transfer from AC Milan.

Buongiorno 🧤#WelcomeGigiopic.twitter.com/ZTpxzdLJTi — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 14, 2021 Donnarumma will be in competition with the experienced Keylor Navas for the goalkeeeper's jersey. "I am delighted to be part of this huge club," said Donnarumma in a statment released by PSG. "I feel ready to take on this new challenge and continue to grow here.

"With Paris, I want to win as much as possible and to bring joy to the supporters." During his six seasons with the Rossoneri, the Naples-born goalkeeper made 215 Serie A appearances along with 16 Europa League matches and 12 Italian Cup matches (including the 2016 and 2018 finals).