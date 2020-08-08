Juventus appoint Pirlo as new manager

TURIN – Juventus have named their former midfielder Andrea Pirlo as the club’s new manager on a two-year contract, the Serie A champions announced on Saturday.

The decision comes after the Turin club sacked coach Maurizio Sarri following their Champions League round-of-16 exit to Olympique Lyonnais on Friday.

Sarri had been appointed to help the club fight for continental honours following the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

In his first season in Turin, the former Chelsea and Napoli boss delivered the Serie A title, but could not get the club past the Champions League round-of-16.

Former Italy international Pirlo spent four years at Juventus in his playing days, which saw him help the club to four Scudettos.