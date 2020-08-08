Juventus will evaluate everything, says president

TURIN – Juventus will take a few days before making any plans for next season and will "evaluate everything", club president Andrea Agnelli said after their Champions League exit heaped more pressure on coach Maurizio Sarri.

Agnelli said he was convinced that forward Cristiano Ronaldo would remain for next season, but he did not directly comment on Sarri's future.

Juventus were eliminated on the away goal rule after their round of 16 tie against Olympique Lyonnais ended 2-2 on aggregate following their 2-1 win over the Ligue 1 side on Friday.

Sarri, 61, has been in charge for one season and has been widely criticised by the Italian media despite leading Juventus to a ninth successive Serie A title last month.

"The balance of the season is obviously bittersweet," Agnelli told Sky Sport Italia. "The season was very difficult, we wrote a fantastic page with the ninth title and especially with a coach who started in the amateur leagues to reach the highest point.