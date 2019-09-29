In spite of this misfortune, the Umlazi-born goalkeeper doesn’t have any regrets in life.
The 29-year-old burst onto the scene in 2010 while donning the colours of AmaZulu. From then on, Khuzwayo never looked back as he went on to play for Kaizer Chiefs and after a long injury lay-off he was snatched up by their Soweto rivals, Pirates.
He also featured in three games for Bafana Bafana and has several caps for the Under-23 national team.
“Yes, I am disappointed (that I retired without playing a single game for Pirates), but I have to accept the reality. I have accepted that my success will not only be in a performance on the football field. I needed to be strong mentally because if you don’t have that then you won’t make it in life,” Khuzwayo commented on the sidelines of the launch of the eThekwini Games during this past week.