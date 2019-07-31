Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is nominated for FIFA's "Best" coach of the year after winning the Champions League with the Reds. Photo: Ed Sykes/Reuters

BERLIN – Champions League-winning Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp and Jill Ellis, who led the United States to a second straight women's World Cup title, were among the nominees on Wednesday for FIFA's "Best" coach of the year awards. Klopp faces competition from two other Premier League coaches. Manchester City's Pep Guardiola won the title by a point from Liverpool last term while Tottenham Hotspur's Mauricio Pochettino lost to Klopp in the Champions League final.

Others contenders include Brazil's Copa America-winning coach Tite, Ricardo Gareca of runners-up Peru, Djamel Belmadi of African Nations Cup champions Algeria and Marcelo Gallardo, whose River Plate side won the Copa Libertadores.

Ajax's Erik ten Hag, France's Didier Deschamps and Fernando Santos of Nations League winners Portugal complete the list of nominees for the men's prize.

The favourite for best coach of a women's team would appear to be Ellis, who announced on Tuesday she would leave her job in October having become the first coach to win two women's World Cups last month.

Also on the 10-person shortlist is Reynald Pedros, who inspired French women's club side Lyon to a league, cup and Champions League treble.

FIFA will later on Wednesday unveil nominees for the Best women's player and Best men's player. The winners will be announced at a gala in Milan on September 23.

The public can vote for their preferences via FIFA's website. The fan vote will be equally weighted alongside the votes of journalists, national team coaches and captains.

The men's player award used to be called FIFA World Player of the Year before merging with France Football's Ballon d'Or in 2010. They split again in 2016 and FIFA's award was rebranded Best Player of the Year. Croatia and Real Madrid's Luka Modric won in 2018.

dpa