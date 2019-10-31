Manager Jurgen Klopp has said Liverpool will not play their League Cup quarter-final tie if it cannot be rescheduled to a suitable date that avoids clashing with the Club World Cup in December.
Liverpool beat Arsenal at Anfield in a penalty shootout on Wednesday after their last-16 tie ended 5-5 in regulation.
However, the competition's quarter-finals are set for the week commencing Dec. 16 – the same week Klopp's side travel to Qatar for the FIFA Club World Cup.
"We will not be the victim of this problem," Klopp told reporters. "The Carabao Cup ... if they don't find an appropriate place for us, not 3 a.m. on Christmas Day, then we don't play it.
"FIFA told us the Club World Cup will be there and we have to come there and we will do. The Premier League tells us we have to play in the Premier League, which we do obviously.