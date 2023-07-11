Kylian Mbappe willing to spend season on bench to prevent PSG from getting a cent

Cape Town — French star Kylian Mbappe is determined to remain with Paris Saint-Germain for the last year of his contract. According to reports, the 24-year-old star will refuse all attempts to be sold so he can leave the club on a free transfer when his contract is up at the end of the season.

Mbappe insisted at the end of last season he will not sign an extension to his mega-money contract, putting the club in a lose-lose situation where they have to sell him now or risk losing him for nothing next June. Last week, Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser al-Khelaifi said: “The position is very clear. If Kylian wants to stay, he must sign a new contract. We can't let the best player in the world today leave for free. It's impossible." French journalist Daniel Riolo, who has intimate knowledge on the club’s transfer dealings, says Mbappe will be at Paris Saint-Germain next season.

“Even if they see this through to the end and bench him, Mbappe stays at PSG. He is ready to accept this situation. “How did we come to this contractual situation? What is the way out? There is none. The only way for PSG is to play tough and tell Mbappe that, because he didn't renew, he will be benched all season.”