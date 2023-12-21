La Liga calls Super League ‘selfish, elitist model’

Spain's La Liga reacted angrily on Thursday to Europe's top court ruling UEFA and FIFA had broken EU law in stifling the Super League, declaring it is "a selfish and elitist model." The two heavyweights of Spanish football Real Madrid and Barcelona had been the final two clubs who remained proponents of the Super League, but La Liga has firmly opposed to the concept.

"Today, more than ever, we reiterate that the 'Super League' is a selfish and elitist model," La Liga posted on X, formerly Twitter. "Anything that is not fully open, with direct access only through the domestic leagues, season by season, is a closed format." The summary of the European Court of Justice's written judgment stressed its ruling doesn't necessarily mean the Super League project should now be authorised, just that FIFA and UEFA have been "abusing a dominant position" in the football market.

"The FIFA and UEFA rules making any new interclub football project subject to their prior approval, such as the Super League, and prohibiting clubs and players from playing in those competitions, are unlawful," it ruled. A22 Sports, the company promoting the Super League project and who are due to hold a press conference later Thursday in Madrid, claimed victory.